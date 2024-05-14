© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Serenade No. 9 in D K 320 “Posthorn” for May 14, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published May 14, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Serenade No. 9 in D K 320 “Posthorn”

In Mozart’s lifetime, a posthorn was a brass instrument that signaled the arrival and departure of a mail coach. “Posthorn” is also the nickname of Mozart’s Serenade No. 9, since the composer used this instrument throughout the work. Hear the “Posthorn” Serenade by Mozart tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
