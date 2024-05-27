© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evening Masterworks: John Rutter's Requiem for May 27, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published May 27, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
John Rutter
John Rutter

Evening Masterworks: John Rutter's Requiem

John Rutter composed his Requiem in 1985, a work which received its premiere that October at Lovers’ Lane United Methodist Church, Dallas, Texas. It is music that, rather than setting the entirety of the Latin Mass for the Dead, pulls text from a variety of sources including the traditional Requiem Mass and the 1662 Book of Common Prayer. The tonalities of the work are gentle, yet eclectic. The composer once said he wanted to write music that his father would have liked, who passed away around the time this work was composed. It’s our Evening Masterwork on this Memorial Day, tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom