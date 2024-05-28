© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 1 in C, Op. 21 for May 28, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published May 28, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Beethoven

Evening Masterworks: Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 1 in C, Op. 21

When the 29-year-old Beethoven composed and published his First Symphony, many listened on, oblivious to how the composer would soon transform the symphonic genre. While the work was often grouped alongside the symphonies of Mozart and Haydn, critics also repeatedly used the word “masterpiece” when describing it. Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
