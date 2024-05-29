Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 5 in A K 219 for May 29, 2024

Mozart composed all five of his violin concertos in a matter of months – between April and December of 1775. Each one is longer and seems to be more epic than the one that came before it, so it’s no surprise that the Violin Concerto No. 5 is a work that rivals the instrumental concerto as it would appear in the next century. Hear it tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

