Evening Masterworks: Cesar Franck's Symphony in d-minor for June 2, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published June 2, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Cesar Franck composed only one Symphony in his lifetime, and it’s somewhat rare to hear it programmed by orchestras today. However, in the early 20th Century, conductors loved to use the piece to show off their skill, and audiences loved to hear it. It was also a radical piece in Franck’s day, and his wife was even outraged over the “morally-compromising passion” of the work. Franck’s Symphony in d-minor, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
