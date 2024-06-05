© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Johannes Brahms' Symphony No. 4 in e, Op. 98 for June 5, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published June 5, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Johannes Brahms
Evening Masterworks: Johannes Brahms' Symphony No. 4 in e, Op. 98

When Brahms completed his fourth and final symphony, many of his contemporaries didn’t quite understand the work. His closest companions understood it, though, and they knew very well that the composer had created a masterpiece. It’s a monumental work encompassing an inner mental rigor, creative freedom, and formal completeness – in a sense, it is perfection. We’ll hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
