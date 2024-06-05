Evening Masterworks: Johannes Brahms' Symphony No. 4 in e, Op. 98 for June 5, 2024

When Brahms completed his fourth and final symphony, many of his contemporaries didn’t quite understand the work. His closest companions understood it, though, and they knew very well that the composer had created a masterpiece. It’s a monumental work encompassing an inner mental rigor, creative freedom, and formal completeness – in a sense, it is perfection. We’ll hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

