Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 21 in C K 467 for June 10, 2024

Mozart’s keyboard concertos are the most personal of his works: many of them were composed as a way of showcasing the composer’s own piano playing in public performances. The Piano Concerto No. 21 in C Major is probably Mozart’s most famous piano concerto, and it provides a grand comedic antidote to its immediate predecessor, the stormier and more dramatic Twentieth Piano Concerto in d-minor. The Piano Concerto No. 21 by Mozart, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.