Evening Masterworks: Antonin Dvorak's String Quartet No. 12 in F “American” for June 14, 2024

Antonin Dvorak composed his String Quartet No. 12 while spending time in the United States, a piece which he began work on while visiting Spillville, Iowa. At the time, Spillville was home to a vibrant Czech population. It’s a work that seeks to capture the spirit of the American music Dvorak heard during his stay, hence the nickname, the “American Quartet.” It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

