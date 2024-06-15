© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Jean Sibelius's Symphony No. 2 in D Op. 43 for June 15, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published June 15, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
In the early-part of the 20th Century, composers like Richard Strauss, Schoenberg, Stravinsky, and Bartok were doing pioneering work in forms outside of the symphony. However, the symphony was the most important genre for Jean Sibelius’s musical thoughts, and a form that the composer could still create innovations within. His Symphony No. 2 is bold, and it staked out new territory for Sibelius, which he would come back to at later points in his career. It’s our Evening Masterwork at 7, tonight on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
