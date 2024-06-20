Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 20 in d for June 20, 2024

In his lifetime, Mozart composed 27 piano concertos – and out of all of those, only two of them are in a minor key. This evening’s masterwork, the Piano Concerto No. 20 in d minor, is probably the stormier of the two. Completed in 1785, a 25-year old Beethoven loved the work, having performed it publicly with his own cadenzas. In fact, audiences came to regard Mozart’s concerto as “Beethovenish”, quite a compliment in the age of Beethoven. The Piano Concerto No. 20 by Mozart, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

