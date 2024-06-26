© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Ludwig van Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Op. 58 for June 26, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published June 26, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Beethoven wrote his Fourth Piano Concerto at a time when the piano, as an instrument, was in a rapid state of development. Some of the new features of the instrument at that time included additional high notes, and new pedals that altered the loudness and tone color of the instrument. Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 highlights these additions, and we’ll hear it tonight at 7: it’s our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
