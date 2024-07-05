© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evening Masterworks: Franz Schubert's Symphony No. 9 in C “The Great” for July 5, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published July 5, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
The year 1816 was a busy time for the 19-year old Franz Schubert.
Franz Schubert

Evening Masterworks: Franz Schubert's Symphony No. 9 in C “The Great”

Franz Schubert’s Symphony No. 9  was completed in 1828, the year of the composer’s death. The symphony is a testament to Schubert’s admiration for Beethoven, often seen as a tribute to the great composer, and its stature and thematic grandeur was likely what earned the symphony its nickname of “The Great.” It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom