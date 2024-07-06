© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Serenade No. 10 in B-flat “Gran Partita” for July 6, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published July 6, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Serenade No. 10 in B-flat “Gran Partita”

In Mozart’s time, the serenade was defined as “an evening piece, because such works are usually performed on quiet and pleasant nights.” His Serenade No. 10, written only for winds, managed to pick up the nickname of “Gran Partita,” which was appropriate since the translation is “big wind symphony.” It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7: Mozart’s “Gran Partita,” the Serenade No. 10, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
