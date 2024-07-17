Evening Masterworks: Georges Bizet's Symphony No. 1 in C for July 17, 2024

Bizet wrote his First Symphony at the age of 17, a work that enjoys regular performances today. But, in his lifetime the composer didn’t do much to promote the work. He wrote the piece off as a youthful indiscretion, and it wasn’t premiered until it was rediscovered in the 1930s – 80 years after its completion. The Symphony No. 1 by Georges Bizet, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

