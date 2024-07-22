© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: William Grant Still's Symphony No. 1 “Afro-American Symphony” for July 22, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published July 22, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
William Grant Still is probably best known for the Symphony No. 1, titled the “Afro-American” symphony, and we’ll be hearing it tonight as our evening masterwork. Still composed the work in 1930, and at the time it was the first symphony composed by an African American that was also performed by a major orchestra. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR.
