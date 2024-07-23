Evening Masterworks: Johannes Brahms's Concerto for violin & cello in a-minor “Double Concerto” for July 23, 2024

When hearing the Double Concerto by Johannes Brahms, you almost have to consider the violin and cello not as separate instruments, but as a single, super instrument – much of this music would not make sense, or even be possible, by either string player alone. It’s our Evening Masterwork: the Double Concerto for violin and cello by Brahms, tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

