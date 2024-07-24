Evening Masterworks: Antonin Dvorak's Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Op. 10 for July 24, 2024

The Symphony No. 3 in E-flat by Dvorak came at a time when the composer was coming more into his own unique voice, This Symphony is the work that drew the attention of international listeners for the first time, and it is also the first of Dvorak’s symphonies to receive a public performance. Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork tonight on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

