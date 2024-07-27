Evening Masterworks: Max Bruch's Scottish Fantasy Op. 46 for July 27, 2024

When you think about music based off of Scottish fiddle tunes, you probably wouldn’t think that one of the best known pieces using those tunes is by a German composer. Well, it is - it’s the Scottish Fantasy by Max Bruch. Each movement of the piece is based on a different Scottish Folk Tune. And it’s no surprise that Bruch gravitated towards these folk melodies – he was a known stubborn anti-modernist, once saying that the “feeling, power, originality, and beauty of folksong” is a salvation in unmelodic times. The Scottish Fantasy by Max Bruch, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR.