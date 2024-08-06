Evening Masterworks: Joaquin Rodrigo's Concierto Andaluz for August 6, 2024

Joaquin Rodrigo is probably best known for his Concierto de Aranjuez for guitar and orchestra, but he produced quite a few pieces featuring the guitar in that setting. One, a lesser known work but just as wonderful, is the Concierto Andaluz – and it isn’t just for one guitar and orchestra. It was composed for Los Romeros, the family of four guitarists, and it’s no wonder Rodrigo enthusiastically wrote the work for them. He said of their performance of Concierto Andaluz: “One doesn’t know what to admire most – the perfect conjunction of four guitarists sounding like one soloist, or the clarity and individual perception of the quartet.” You can hear theConcierto Andaluz tonight at 7; it’s our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.