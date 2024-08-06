© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TROPICAL STORM DEBBY: Flooding, power outages and updates across the greater Tampa Bay region

Evening Masterworks: Joaquin Rodrigo's Concierto Andaluz for August 6, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published August 6, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Joaquin Rodrigo
Joaquin Rodrigo

Evening Masterworks: Joaquin Rodrigo's Concierto Andaluz

Joaquin Rodrigo is probably best known for his Concierto de Aranjuez for guitar and orchestra, but he produced quite a few pieces featuring the guitar in that setting. One, a lesser known work but just as wonderful, is the Concierto Andaluz – and it isn’t just for one guitar and orchestra. It was composed for Los Romeros, the family of four guitarists, and it’s no wonder Rodrigo enthusiastically wrote the work for them. He said of their performance of Concierto Andaluz: “One doesn’t know what to admire most – the perfect conjunction of four guitarists sounding like one soloist, or the clarity and individual perception of the quartet.” You can hear theConcierto Andaluz tonight at 7; it’s our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom