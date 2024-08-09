© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Franz Joseph Haydn's Symphony No. 104 in D “London” for August 9, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published August 9, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Franz Joseph Haydn

The Symphony No. 104 by Haydn was the first piece on an all-Haydn concert in London, in May of 1795. It was during this time that the composer was living and working in London, and he even wrote once that “one can make as much money as this only in England.” The 104th Symphony, nicknamed the London Symphony, is our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
