Evening Masterworks: Manuel De Falla's Nights in the Gardens of Spain for August 16, 2024

Manuel De Falla composed his work for piano and orchestra, Nights in the Gardens of Spain, during the First World War, but the conception of the piece took place earlier during a stay in France. The composer actually labeled the work as a set of “Symphonic Impressions,” and simply said, “The music has no pretensions to being descriptive; it is merely expressive.” It’s our Evening Masterwork, tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.