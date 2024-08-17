Evening Masterworks: Ralph Vaughan Williams' Symphony No. 5 in D for August 17, 2024

Between 1938 and 1943, Ralph Vaughan Williams was quite busy on a variety of musical projects, including his earliest film scores, an opera, and music for the war effort. He was also composing hisSymphony No .5 during this time, a work actually dedicated to Jean Sibelius and is full of radiance and lyricism. TheSymphony No. 5 in D by Ralph Vaughan Williams, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.