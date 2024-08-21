© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evening Masterworks: Franz Schubert's Symphony No. 4 in c “Tragic” for August 21, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published August 21, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
The year 1816 was a busy time for the 19-year old Franz Schubert.
Franz Schubert

Evening Masterworks: Franz Schubert's Symphony No. 4 in c “Tragic”

No one really knows why Franz Schubert subtitled his Fourth Symphony “tragic:” some believe it was perhaps an attempt to attract a publisher, or maybe because it’s the first symphony he wrote in a minor key. Regardless, only the opening movement of the symphony has a sense of tragedy. The rest is actually rather non-tragic in character. We’ll hear it tonight at 7: Our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom