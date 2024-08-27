© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Antonin Dvorak's Symphony No. 6 in D Op. 60 for August 27, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published August 27, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Evening Masterworks: Antonin Dvorak's Symphony No. 6 in D Op. 60

About fifty years ago, Dvorak’s symphonies were reshuffled a bit and numbered the way we know them now. In Dvorak’s lifetime, though, his Symphony in D was originally published as No. 1 – but it is now known as the Symphony No. 6. There is something significant, though, to the symphony being numbered “1” at one point: it was the first symphony by Dvorak to be heard outside of his home country. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Tags
Chandler Balkcom
