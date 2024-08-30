Evening Masterworks: Franz Schubert's String Quintet in C for August 30, 2024

The String Quintet in C by Franz Schubert is the final instrumental work the composer would write. Completed in September of 1828, and after a successful collection of pieces for string quartet, the composer would turn to the slightly larger ensemble for added warmth and richness. And he does this by adding an additional cello, rather than an extra viola as Mozart did. Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

