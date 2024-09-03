Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 12 in A K 414 for September 3, 2024

© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published September 3, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
In a letter penned to his father in December of 1782, Mozart described his Piano Concerto No. 12 as “a happy medium between what is too easy and too difficult.” This concerto also has themes that are complex and complete enough that Mozart didn’t need to develop them as the piece went on. Join us for Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 12: our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
