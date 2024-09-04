Evening Masterworks: Anton Bruckner's Symphony No. 8 in c for September 4, 2024

Upon completing his final completed symphony, Anton Bruckner remarked: “Hallelujah!… The Finale is the most significant movement of my life.” Indeed, reaching the end of Bruckner’s Symphony No. 8 is something akin to reaching the summit of a mountain even for a listener: it is an expansive symphony journey, with a finale that reflects all the significant thematic material heard throughout, in a culmination of the composer’s work in the symphonic form. Hear it tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork on the 200th Anniversary of Anton Bruckner’s birth, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.