Evening Masterworks: Franz Schubert's Octet for Strings & Winds in F for September 10, 2024

In his own words, Schubert essentially said that the only reason he started out to write his Octet for Strings & Winds was so he could prepare himself for the task of composing a full-scale symphonic work – which would soon be happening. And, for this Octet, the composer drew inspiration from Beethoven, specifically the Septet Op. 20 that Beethoven wrote. We’ll hear Schubert’s Octet tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.