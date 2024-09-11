© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evening Masterworks: Maurice Durufle's Requiem for September 11, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published September 11, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Maurice Durufle
Maurice Durufle

Evening Masterworks: Maurice Durufle's Requiem

French composer Maurice Durufle published only thirteen works in his career, which spanned most of the 20th century. One of these works was hisRequiem, a work that the composer had originally set out to be an organ work based on the Mass for the Dead. Written in memoriam of the composer’s father, the work is inspired by the music of Ravel, Debussy, and especially Faure. It’s our Evening Masterwork on Patriot Day: tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom