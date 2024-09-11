Evening Masterworks: Maurice Durufle's Requiem for September 11, 2024

French composer Maurice Durufle published only thirteen works in his career, which spanned most of the 20th century. One of these works was hisRequiem, a work that the composer had originally set out to be an organ work based on the Mass for the Dead. Written in memoriam of the composer’s father, the work is inspired by the music of Ravel, Debussy, and especially Faure. It’s our Evening Masterwork on Patriot Day: tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.