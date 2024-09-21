© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Gustav Holst's The Planets Op. 32 for September 21, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published September 21, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Evening Masterworks: Gustav Holst's The Planets Op. 32

It may come as a surprise but Gustav Holst’s orchestral suite The Planets is not about the actual planets in our solar system – rather, he has composed music that takes on the personality of the planets in an astrological sense. One point of inspiration was a book that was divided into chapters titled after the planets, and described each of their astrological characteristics. The Planets suite by Gustav Holst, our Evening Masterwork on the 150th anniversary of the composer’s birth. Tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
