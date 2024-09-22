Evening Masterworks: Amy Beach's Piano Quintet in f-sharp minor for September 22, 2024

When Amy Beach’s only Piano Quintet was premiered in 1909, critics described it as “truly modern,” but also perfectly in line with the kinds of music composers were writing at that time. It is a formidable work, especially for the pianist, who is the clear star of the show - after all, Beach was a pianist and composed the piece for herself to perform. Hear the Piano Quintet in f-sharp minor by Amy Beach tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

