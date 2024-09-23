Evening Masterworks: Alexander Glazunov's Symphony No. 7 in F Op. 77 “Pastoral” for September 23, 2024

There are some obvious similarities between Alexander Glazunov’s Symphony No. 7 and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6: they’re both “Pastoral” symphonies, and they are both in F major. Though Glazunov’s Pastoral Symphony intentionally made these references, that is where the similarities end… for this is a work wholly belonging to Glazunov. We’ll hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.