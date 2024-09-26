Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 in A K 488 for September 26, 2024

In the mid-1780s, the majority of Mozart’s income was actually generated by performing as a pianist, not composing. That isn’t to say he wasn’t prolifically composing during this time period: he was completing a comic opera, three piano concertos, and he was preparing for the premiere of his Marriage of Figaro. He wrote those three piano concertos to perform at the piano himself, and one of those was the Piano Concerto No. 23. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.