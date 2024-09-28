© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 in c minor for September 28, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published September 28, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Beethoven
Beethoven

Evening Masterworks: Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 in c minor

There may not be a classical masterwork more iconic than Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5. But it took a while for the piece to reach its current status. In his lifetime, Beethoven was known more for his Third Symphony, and later on the second movement of his Seventh was deemed “the crown of instrumental music.” But over the course of the 19th Century, theFifth Symphony came to epitomize Beethoven’s life. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
