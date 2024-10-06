© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 27 in B-flat K 595 for October 6, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published October 6, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Mozart

Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 27 in B-flat K 595

Mozart’s 27th and final Piano Concerto was composed in early 1791 and was perhaps his most innovative concerto he would write: in some passages of the piece, there are glimpses of a kind of music that no other composer, until Beethoven, would write for another 15 years. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
