Evening Masterworks: Ferde Grofe's Grand Canyon Suite for October 11, 2024

When asked about his Grand Canyon Suite in a radio interview some-forty years after it was composed, American composer Ferde Grofe reminisced about the moment the idea for the piece was born. It was experiencing dawn breaking, and nature waking up, after a night of camping at the Grand Canyon that inspired him to write the piece. Hear the sights and sounds of the Grand Canyon with Ferde Grofe’s Grand Canyon Suite: our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.