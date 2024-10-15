Evening Masterworks: Sergei Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3 in d-minor for October 15, 2024

© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published October 15, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Evening Masterworks: Sergei Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3 in d-minor

Rachmaninoff’s Third Piano Concerto is famous for many reasons, one of which being the level of difficulty it presents to pianists. The notes on the page are so dense that the sheet music almost looks like a work of modern visual art, and some noted pianists have even declined performing the piece altogether. It’s our Evening Masterwork, tonight at 7: Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 here on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
