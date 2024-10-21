Evening Masterworks: Franz Schubert's Piano Trio No. 1 in B-Flat, Op. 99 for October 21, 2024

Little is known about Franz Schubert’s Piano Trio No. 1 in B-flat, except for the fact that in his life time, the first trio was overshadowed by its companion, the Piano Trio No. 2. He also composed both trios in the final year of his life – two works that cemented Schubert’s reputation as Beethoven’s equal in the realm of chamber music. Schubert’s Piano Trio No. 1 in B-flat is our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

