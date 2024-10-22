© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evening Masterworks: Reinhold Gliere's Symphony No. 1 in E-flat for October 22, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published October 22, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Reinhold Gliere
Reinhold Gliere

Evening Masterworks: Reinhold Gliere's Symphony No. 1 in E-flat

Reinhold Gliere started work on his first symphony while he was a student at the Moscow Conservatory, and the work is unmistakably Russian. In a lot of ways it is closer in character to the music of Borodin, but also resembles the music of Kalinnikov. We’ll hear the Symphony No. 1 by Reinhold Gliere: it’s our Evening Masterwork at 7 tonight on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom