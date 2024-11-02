© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Isaac Albeniz's Iberia Suite for November 2, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published November 2, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Iberia was originally a solo piano work by Isaac Albeniz that featured a “wealth of imagery,” according to the composer’s French contemporaries. The work took three years to compose, totaling nearly 90 minutes of music, but when Albeniz turned to orchestra the music, he was unhappy with the results. He enlisted his friend, celebrity violinist Enrique Arbos, to orchestrate the music, and we’ll hear that orchestrated version tonight: the Suite from Iberia by Isaac Albeniz, our Evening Masterwork at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
