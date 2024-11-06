Evening Masterworks: Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Serenade for Strings in C Op. 48 for November 6, 2024

Tchaikovsky was pretty busy during the autumn of 1880. He was working on two pieces back-to-back, and to the composer, they were total opposites. One was an overture that he said he wrote “will probably be of no artistic merit.” That would be his now-famous 1812 Overture. The other was a beautiful, Mozart-inspired serenade, and this one he seemed to like a little better… It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7: The Serenade for Strings in C by Tchaikovsky on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.