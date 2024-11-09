Evening Masterworks: John Field's Piano Concerto No. 3 in E-flat for November 9, 2024

It’s hard to tell whether or not John Field’s third piano concerto was originally meant to be a multi-movement concerto or not: it’s in two movements, rather than three, and this decision may have been made by Field’s German publishers at the time. It’s also well documented that what we know as the second movement was originally published in Russia as its own piece. You can hear the full version of the work tonight at 7: John Field’s Piano Concerto No. 3, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.