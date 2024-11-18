© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evening Masterworks: Franz Schubert's Symphony No. 6 in C “Little” for November 18, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published November 18, 2024 at 3:00 AM EST
Franz Schubert
Franz Schubert

Evening Masterworks: Franz Schubert's Symphony No. 6 in C

The Sixth Symphony by Franz Schubert is known now as the “Little” C Major Symphony, but was originally referred to by the composer as the “Big Symphony.” That nickname was dropped once Schubert composed another symphony in the key of C, which gained the nickname the “Great C Major.” Join us for the “Little” one tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom