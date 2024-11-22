Evening Masterworks: Carl Goldmark's Rustic Wedding Symphony in E-flat Op. 26 for November 22, 2024
Completed in 1888, Carl Goldmark’s Rustic Wedding Symphony is not your typical 19th century symphony. It’s in five movements, instead of the usual four, and none of them use the sonata form, which was often included in the symphonies of his contemporaries. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.