Evening Masterworks: Ludwig van Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Op. 58 for November 26, 2024

Beethoven wrote his Fourth Piano Concerto at a time when the piano, as an instrument, was in a rapid state of development. Some of the new features of the instrument at that time included additional high notes, and new pedals that altered the loudness and tone color of the instrument. Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 4 highlights these additions