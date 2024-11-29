© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Symphony No. 39 in E-flat K 543 for November 29, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published November 29, 2024 at 3:00 AM EST
There are some interesting features to Mozart’s Symphony Number 39: it’s the only symphony from Mozart’s adult career that has no oboes, and the symphony begins with a slow introduction, which was uncommon for Mozart, but common for the time. It’s also one of the final three symphonies the composer wrote. Mozart’s 39th Symphony, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
