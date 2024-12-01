Evening Masterworks: Antonin Dvorak's Symphony No. 5 in F Op. 76 for December 1, 2024

The Symphony No. 5 by Dvorak was, in fact, a turning point for the composer. The work is a testament to the composer leaving the days of his symphonic apprenticeship behind him, finally attaining his unique voice and style as a composer that audiences loved back then, and audiences still love today. The Fifth Symphony is a cheerful work, foreshadowing the good fortune Dvorak was soon to experience in most facets of his life. Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

