Florida's Classical Music Station
Evening Masterworks: Ludwig van Beethoven's Triple Concerto in C Op. 56 for December 2, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published December 2, 2024 at 7:28 AM EST
What’s ironic about Beethoven’s Triple Concerto is that it isn’t actually much of a concerto at all: no real dialogue occurs between the orchestra and soloists, and the three soloists, on piano, violin, and cello, carry almost all of the musical material by themselves. We’ll hear it tonight at 7: Beethoven’s Triple Concerto, our Evening Masterwork, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
