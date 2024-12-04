© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Louise Farrenc's Symphony No. 3 in g-minor, Op. 36 for December 4, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published December 4, 2024 at 3:00 AM EST
Louise Farrenc
Louise Farrenc is a relatively new composer to many American audiences, but in her lifetime – in early 19th-Century France – she was widely known and held in high regard. Her Symphony No. 3 was the final one she would compose, a work completed in 1847, and molded completely in the style and form of the symphonic writing of her time. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
