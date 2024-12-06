Evening Masterworks: Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 in d minor, Op. 125 “Choral” for December 6, 2024

Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, one of the most iconic compositions of all time, is a work that has been used in many capacities. It’s been heard at various Olympic opening ceremonies; its melody is the official anthem of the European Union; and Leonard Bernstein even performed the work in Berlin on Christmas Day in 1989 soon after the city was reunited. Tonight, we’ll hear it as our Evening Masterwork at an earlier time, celebrating the end of the WSMR Fund Drive. Hear Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, the “Choral” Symphony, tonight at 6, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.